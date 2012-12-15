Suspect in deputy's death charged with murder

WASHINGTON COUNTY, MO (KFVS/AP) - The man accused of shooting and killing a Washington County deputy now faces murder charges.

Sheriff Andy Skiles says 30-year-old Gary Wayne Sancegrow was taken into custody around 5:30 p.m. Saturday two miles from the crime scene.

Sancegrow was charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action. The suspect was booked in Washington County. He was being held without bond in Ste. Genevieve County.

While investigating the shooting, authorities learned that Sancegrow had a felony probation and parole warrant for his arrest.

According to Missouri Highway Patrol Trooper Justin Wheetley, someone called 911 around 2:10 a.m. Saturday regarding an unconscious person on Nugget Road in Mineral Point.

Sheriff's Deputy responded to the call along with paramedics. Trooper Wheetley says while the crew was loading the patient into an ambulance, there was a single shot fired from a nearby mobile home.

Wheetley says the shot hit the deputy and killed him.

The deputy, 31-year-old Christopher R. Parson, had only been on the force for two months. He started in October 2012.

After the incident, Sancegrow ran from the scene into a wooded area dressed in camouflage.



The FBI and U.S. Marshals Service assisted with the search.

