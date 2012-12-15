Businesses busted for underage alcohol sales - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Businesses busted for underage alcohol sales

METROPOLIS, IL (KFVS) -

Four Metropolis businesses are in trouble with the law for allegedly selling alcohol to minors.

According toMmetropolis Police Chief Harry Masse, officers conducted an undercover compliance check this week at several businesses chosen at random.

Chief Masse says a little more than half the businesses checked by police did not sell to underage customers.

Masse says Pizza Hut, Charlie's Party Hut, Metro Speedy Mart and China House Buffet were busted for selling alcohol to minors.

"This community has been adversely affected by the ability of our youth to obtain alcohol and drugs from various sources," Masse said. "Your police department is committed to keeping our youth safe as well as alcohol and drug free."

The four offending businesses will face penalties from the Illinois Liquor Commission and the City of Metropolis.

