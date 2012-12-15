Suburban Chicago man gets 50 years for child porn - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Suburban Chicago man gets 50 years for child porn

CHICAGO (AP) -

A federal judge has sentenced a former suburban Chicago man to 50 years in prison for producing and receiving child pornography.

Forty-7-year-old Donald Anderson already is serving a 16-year state sentence for sexually abusing a minor. U.S. District Judge Joan Gottschall ordered his new sentence be served after he finishes the earlier one.

Anderson was convicted in state court in 2009 for the sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl two years earlier. Anderson admitted videotaping 1 of those attacks.

After the 2007 attacks, law enforcement authorities learned that Anderson had also raped an 8-year-old girl in his home in Addison in 1997. He'd also videotaped that attack - which led to the federal charges. Anderson pleaded guilty to those charges in April.

He previously lived in Park Forest and Addison.

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Heartland NewsNewsMore>>

  • KYTC prepares for hazardous road conditions due to wintry weather

    KYTC prepares for hazardous road conditions due to wintry weather

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:28 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:28:11 GMT
    KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)
    KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)

    With the chance of wintry weather looming, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is preparing roadways.

    With the chance of wintry weather looming, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is preparing roadways.

  • Kentucky Senate to reveal two-year spending proposal

    Kentucky Senate to reveal two-year spending proposal

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 8:36 AM EDT2018-03-20 12:36:31 GMT
    The Senate in KY is preparing to reveal a spending plan. (Source: KFVS)The Senate in KY is preparing to reveal a spending plan. (Source: KFVS)

    The Republican-controlled Kentucky Senate is preparing to reveal its two-year state spending plan.

    The Republican-controlled Kentucky Senate is preparing to reveal its two-year state spending plan.

  • Kentucky officials to experiment with blocking invasive fish

    Kentucky officials to experiment with blocking invasive fish

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 8:36 AM EDT2018-03-20 12:36:25 GMT
    The blocking techniques will be environmentally friendly (Source: Stock image/Pixabay)The blocking techniques will be environmentally friendly (Source: Stock image/Pixabay)

    Kentucky officials say researchers will experiment with a riverbed bubbler and sound system as an environmentally friendly way to block the spread of an invasive fish.

    Kentucky officials say researchers will experiment with a riverbed bubbler and sound system as an environmentally friendly way to block the spread of an invasive fish.

    •   
Powered by Frankly