Suburban Chicago man gets 50 years for child porn

A federal judge has sentenced a former suburban Chicago man to 50 years in prison for producing and receiving child pornography.

Forty-7-year-old Donald Anderson already is serving a 16-year state sentence for sexually abusing a minor. U.S. District Judge Joan Gottschall ordered his new sentence be served after he finishes the earlier one.

Anderson was convicted in state court in 2009 for the sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl two years earlier. Anderson admitted videotaping 1 of those attacks.

After the 2007 attacks, law enforcement authorities learned that Anderson had also raped an 8-year-old girl in his home in Addison in 1997. He'd also videotaped that attack - which led to the federal charges. Anderson pleaded guilty to those charges in April.

He previously lived in Park Forest and Addison.

