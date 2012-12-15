Ill. honors people, groups who assist seniors - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Ill. honors people, groups who assist seniors

CHICAGO (AP) -

The Illinois Department on Aging is recognizing more than a dozen individuals and an organization for outstanding assistance to older adults.

A ceremony Friday wrapped up the Governor's Conference on Aging. Advocates and experts from across the state gathered in Chicago for three days to focus on issues affecting seniors.

Department on Aging Director John Holton says the conference helps experts look at the needs of seniors during a time of limited resources. He said it also is a chance "to honor those who are dedicated to serving the needs of the aging population."

Holton recognized five individuals for extraordinary work with older adults.

Ten individuals and one organization were presented awards by professional associations for best service to seniors.

Online: http://www.state.il.us/aging

