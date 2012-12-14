Jackson schools official speaks on school safety - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Jackson schools official speaks on school safety

JACKSON, MO (KFVS) -

It's a story that just makes you want to hold your loved ones closer and wonder about what plans school leaders have in place in the event of such a tragedy.

Jackson school district's Safety Officer Wade Bartles says his district has several policies in place to ensure students safety.

He says the district has several different "crisis" scenarios that they have an outside company review to look for any weak spots.

Bartles says parents should feel safe sending their kids to school.

"We have policies and procedures and safety plans in all of our buildings. We also do lockdown drills several times a year, as well as, all of our other safety drills. We bring in outside help. We have people come in and train us, take a look at what we are doing, and also provide suggestions on how we can be safer."

Other school districts are also talking about the tragedy. A spokesperson from Pinckneyville Community High School released this statement.

