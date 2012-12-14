Caruthersville family proves giving back should last a lifetime

If you've seen the movie The Blind Side with Sandra Bullock, you'll remember it's about a white family from the south who takes in an African American boy who becomes a football star.

There's a similar story in the Missouri bootheel, but it involves two children whose lives will never be the same thanks to one family stepping outside the box.

It's always busy inside the Pilcher's home in Caruthersville.

With four teen boys things can get a little loud.

"It's crazy sometimes, but that's okay," said Heather Pilcher-Mother of Four.

To an outsider, their family looks unconventional.

"But to us it's just normal," said 18-year-old Ross Pilcher.

It all began a couple of years ago when the Pilcher's youngest son Brock became friends with a boy named Cedric.

Cedric spent days and even weeks at a time at the Pilcher's home, until it became permanent.

"Thought may be this would be a way to make a difference, nothing intentional we planned out or we searched for, it just developed," said Jim Pilcher-Father of Four.

Cedric and his younger brother Daryl are now a part of the Pilcher's family.

"They are like my mom and dad," said Daryl Dunn, Jr.



Cedric and Daryl Junior's mother Tammy Jones has ten children.

"My oldest is 16 and my youngest is 3," said Tammy Jones.

The single mom says she can't do it alone.

"We all have our downfalls in life," said Jones.

Jones said she hit a breaking point, and needed help.

"I've never been the one to ask for help, but I broke down and asked," said Jones.

Jim Pilcher pastors a church in Caruthersville, MO. One of his missions is to help change the crippling poverty situation in his city.

"So, all of us working together shows our Christian faith being lived out instead of just talked about," said Jim Pilcher.

The Pilchers are co-guardians of Cedric and Daryl, and expect the boys to live with them until they go to college.

"It turned my life around," said Daryl Junior.

"They are just like our own, we treat them the same as we do ours," said Heather Pilcher.

Even though they get stares on vacations, or out in public the Pilcher family doesn't see color, or any other barriers.

"We believe in one race, the human race," said Jim Pilcher.

It teaches you about life, not judging others," said Ross Pilcher.

The Pilcher's also make sure the boys biological mother is always a part of their lives.

"Forever reminding them of loving their mother and their family, and not forgetting where they came from," said Jim Pilcher.

"They know I'm their mother and Miss Heather is also their mother," said Tammy Jones.

"I've got an extra family that can help me and support me," said Daryl Dunn, Junior.

The focus is on education, while keeping faith and laughter the center of this extended family.



"We just love each other as a family," said Tammy Jones.

It's something they will celebrate this holiday season.

"We hope it inspires others to look outside and help other people," said Jim Pilcher.

"God has truly blessed us by allowing them into our lives," said Heather Pilcher.

Tammy Jones is raising her other eight children. She does have a job, and says she is making it all work the best she can.

Cedric and Daryl both plan to attend college when they graduate from high school.

