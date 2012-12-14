Tractor trailer crash site cleared in McCracken County - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Tractor trailer crash site cleared in McCracken County

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

A tractor-trailer crash was blocking US 60 near Kingsway Drive in western McCracken County, according to a transportation cabinet spokesman. This was on US 60 at mile point 1.2 at the end of the 4-lane section near the McCracken-Ballard County Line. 

According to initial reports, the rear axle of the truck was knocked off requiring the trailer to be offloaded by hand before it can be moved. 

Deputies say James E. Tobias, 24, of Moulton Alabama, was driving a 2006 International semi-truck and trailer with a passenger westbound on US60 near the intersection of Kingsway Drive. Tobias moved over to the right side of the roadway for oncoming traffic and his rear trailer tires fell off of the roadway into a ditch. This caused the trailer to pull the entire truck and trailer into a ditch and onto the trucks side. The collision also caused a large amount of dirt and debris to be thrown into the roadway.                

Crash investigators say there were no other vehicles involved in this collision and the driver and passenger were uninjured. The truck was carrying a shipment of refrigerant that is not flammable and was not leaked during the collision.

McCracken DES had set up a detour.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • KYTC prepares for hazardous road conditions due to wintry weather

    KYTC prepares for hazardous road conditions due to wintry weather

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:28 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:28:11 GMT
    KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)
    KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)

    With the chance of wintry weather looming, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is preparing roadways.

    With the chance of wintry weather looming, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is preparing roadways.

  • Kentucky Senate to reveal two-year spending proposal

    Kentucky Senate to reveal two-year spending proposal

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 8:36 AM EDT2018-03-20 12:36:31 GMT
    The Senate in KY is preparing to reveal a spending plan. (Source: KFVS)The Senate in KY is preparing to reveal a spending plan. (Source: KFVS)

    The Republican-controlled Kentucky Senate is preparing to reveal its two-year state spending plan.

    The Republican-controlled Kentucky Senate is preparing to reveal its two-year state spending plan.

  • Kentucky officials to experiment with blocking invasive fish

    Kentucky officials to experiment with blocking invasive fish

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 8:36 AM EDT2018-03-20 12:36:25 GMT
    The blocking techniques will be environmentally friendly (Source: Stock image/Pixabay)The blocking techniques will be environmentally friendly (Source: Stock image/Pixabay)

    Kentucky officials say researchers will experiment with a riverbed bubbler and sound system as an environmentally friendly way to block the spread of an invasive fish.

    Kentucky officials say researchers will experiment with a riverbed bubbler and sound system as an environmentally friendly way to block the spread of an invasive fish.

    •   
Powered by Frankly