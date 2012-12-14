Sikeston's 12 days of giving

A group in Sikeston is putting a new spin on the classic 12 Days of Christmas.

Instead of buying your true love a partridge in a pear tree, Sikeston's Terra Nova church is asking people to show kindness to others.

On the first day of this new tradition, the group sent Christmas cards to public officials and brought gift bags to college students.

The festivities continue Friday night when the church will be handing out Walmart gift cards and singing Christmas carols, and the group will continue to do other random acts of kindness every day until December 25.

Although most of the giveaways are happening in Sikeston, organizers encourage everyone to follow their lead and do something special to spread the Holiday Spirit in the Heartland.

For more information, visit Terra Nova Church on Facebook.

