1 injured in McCracken County crash

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

Deputies say a woman was injured in a two vehicle crash on Thursday afternoon.

It happened around 3:15 p.m. at the intersection of Woodville Road and Steele Road.

Crash investigators say 27 year old Brandon Cutsinger of Calvert City, Kentucky collided with a passenger car driven by 82 year old, Wilma Bivin of West Paducah, Kentucky.

Deputies say Bivin was attempting to turn onto Woodville Road from Steele Road, but did not see the approaching vehicle driven by Cutsinger.   Bivin's vehicle collided with Cutsinger's vehicle.

Bivin was taken by Mercy EMS to Lourdes Hospital for treatment. 

Mercy EMS and members of the West McCracken Fire Department assisted at the scene.  Deputy Sheriff Derick Pugh investigated the collision.     

