Gay marriage supporters hope for Illinois approval

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Advocates of legalized gay marriage in Illinois are pleased two lawmakers plan to push for approval in January.

The marriage project director for Lambda Legal, Camilla Taylor, says the plan brings "hope to thousands of same-sex couples across Illinois."

Bernard Cherkasov is chief executive of Equality Illinois. He says the group is "leaving no stone unturned" by having thousands of supporters contact legislators.

Rep. Greg Harris and Sen. Heather Steans - both Chicago Democrats - say they believe they have the votes necessary to fulfill Gov. Pat Quinn's hope of signing same-sex marriage into law in January.

Equal Marriage Illinois Project director Rick Garcia says his group's campaign is "tireless" but there won't be a vote until proponents know there's enough support.

