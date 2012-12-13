Neelyville students raise thousands to help teachers with breast cancer

Students in the Neelyville School District have raised thousands to help two teachers recently diagnosed with breast cancer.

There are 360 kids at the elementary school, and earlier this week they raised $3,500 in only 30 minutes.

The kids made three quilts that were auctioned off at their school program.

Right now, the kids are raising money for shave for the brave. The elementary and high school principals and the superintendent have agreed to be shaved at an assembly next week if the kids could raise more than a thousand bucks, and they've already come up with $1,500.

Students we spoke with say the cause is very important to them.

"My great-grandma, she has cancer," said 5th grader Cole Emmons. "I don't want her to go through all the pain my grandma had to."

"I wanted to help my teachers," said 5th grader Emily Dorris. "I went to my church and we've had some people at my church that's had cancer. I asked them for donations and they donated it."

The money raised so far will go to the two teachers battling breast cancer.

School leaders say they plan to keep the effort going to establish a fund to help others in the future.

