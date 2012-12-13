Kentucky to receive $900,000 in Pfizer settlement

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky will receive more than $900,000 in a settlement with Pfizer Inc. over its marketing of drugs Zyvox and Lyrica.

Attorney General Jack Conway said Thursday that Kentucky's share is part of a $42.9 million settlement between the pharmaceutical company and 32 states and the District of Columbia. The states claim that Pfizer used unfair and deceptive practices in promoting Zyvox, an antibacterial agent, and Lyrica, which is used to treat fibromyalgia.

Under the settlement, Pfizer does not admit wrongdoing but says it will change how it markets Zyvox and Lyrica.

