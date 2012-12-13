Perryville woman claims someone slashed her Christmas decoration - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Perryville woman claims someone slashed her Christmas decorations

Jacque Broussard holds one of her slashed decorations (Source: John Morgan). Jacque Broussard holds one of her slashed decorations (Source: John Morgan).
PERRYVILLE, MO (KFVS) -

It is not a very merry Christmas for one Perryville woman, after she says someone slashed all of her inflatable decorations.

Jacque Broussard says, Pete the polar bear, Penny the penguin, the Grinch and a snowman were all sliced by someone on Wednesday night.

The culprit left her other yard decorations alone.

Broussard says she's had the decorations for years, and she's disappointed in whoever's responsible.

"It ruins the whole Christmas spirit," Broussard. "It ruins the opportunity for any other kids that walk up and down this street every single day that enjoy our decorations for our community."

Jacque says she is offering a reward for information about the crime, and says she will press charges against whoever deflated her Christmas cheer.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.

