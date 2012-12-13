Train crashes into tractor in Union County

Emergency crews are on the scene of a serious wreck involving a train and a farm tractor.

The wreck happened just before 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon on Cobden School Road.

According to the Union County Sheriff's Department a train crashed into the tractor and the driver of the tractor has been hurt.

Right now it's not clear how serious the driver's injuries are.

