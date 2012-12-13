Missing Bollinger County boy found safe, father arrested

The search for a missing 7 year-old boy from Bollinger County, Missouri is over.

According to the Bollinger County Sheriff, Landon Chase Flessner was found Thursday night in Madison County, Missouri.

Sheriff Leo McElrath says officials in Madison County noticed the vehicle belonging to Landon's father, Aaron Flessner. Flessner was arrested a short time later and Landon was taken to the hospital to get checked out.

The sheriff says Landon was handed over to the Division of Family Services. His father was taken to the Madison County Jail.

Bollinger County authorities say this all started Wednesday when Aaron Flessner picked up his son from Woodland School even though he did not have custody of the boy.

Flessner and the boy's mom were supposed to be in court Wednesday, he did not show. Flessner lost custody of the child to the state.

Sheriff McElrath wanted to thank the Madison County Sheriff's Department as well as the media for their help in this case.

