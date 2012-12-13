Man injured in grain auger to continue treatment in St. Louis hospital

Dr. Orlando Morejon, St. Francis trauma surgeon, speaks to reporters about Thursday's extrication of Josh Blankenship from a grain bin in Advance (Source: John Morgan)

A man who's leg was stuck in a grain auger was scheduled to be flown to a St. Louis hospital for further treatment.



Advance Police say Josh Blankenship, 29, of Zalma, Missouri, has major foot damage.

So far emergency personal have been able to save his leg. He was being flown to St. Louis for further testing and procedures.

"We had an angel not only save our sons life but his leg as well. Dr. Morejon is a hero. Along with all the rescue team and our whole home town. Words can't say enough," said Josh's mother, Tina Blankenship.



It all started around 11 a.m. Thursday morning at MFA Agri Service in Advance, Missouri.

According to Dexter Fire Chief Don Seymore, an employee was cleaning the concrete floor and got his leg stuck in the auger.



Fire crews say shortly before 1 p.m. the man was being brought out and taken to the emergency helicopter on scene before heading to a Cape Girardeau hospital for treatment.

Saint Francis Medical Center confirms one of their trauma surgeons, Dr. Orlando Morejon, flew to Advance on a medical helicopter to assist.

Here's what the doctor had to say about the rescue.

"I went in basically prepared for all contingencies," said Dr. Morejon. "I was very impressed with the hospitals ability to respond to my request for all equipment that might be necessary. I wanted to be able to control bleeding and if necessary to perform an emergency amputation on site."

Fire Chief Don Seymore says the man never lost consciousness.

As many as 17-crew members had to bring in lights and dismantle the auger to get the man out.



Highway C was closed for a time as two helicopters were on the scene.

Also at the scene were the Stoddard County Sheriff's Department, Advance Police, Dexter fire and Stoddard County Ambulance District.

A fund has been set up First Commercial Bank in the name of Josh Blankenship. There's nine total locations including one in Advance.

