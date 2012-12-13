Man identified in deadly Jefferson County fire - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Man identified in deadly Jefferson County fire

(Source: Carly O'Keefe) (Source: Carly O'Keefe)
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

The man who died  in a Jefferson County house fire early Thursday morning has been identified.

Authorities say the victim was 53-year-old Frank Horton. The deadly fire happened at a home at 614 Main Street in Waltonville, Illinois.

The state fire marshal, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and the Jefferson County coroner are investigating.

The fully involved fire call came in around 4:22 a.m. Thursday. 

Waltonville's fire chief says there were working smoke alarms in the house, but Horton may have had difficulties getting out of the home.

"He was partially blind," said Waltonville Fire Chief Ed Dulaney. "That might have been part of why he couldn't get out of the house. We just don't know yet."

Sheriff Roger Mulch says Horton was alone in the home. The cause of death was listed as possible smoke inhalation. No foul play is suspected.

The fire reportedly began in the kitchen.

Waltonville Fire Department was assisted by Ashley Fire Department, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department and Litton Ambulance.

