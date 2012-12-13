MO woman killed in 3-vehicle crash

A Missouri woman died Wednesday morning when the car she was driving was struck by a truck on Missouri Highway 21.

Troopers said Jaime M. Bramer, 46, of Mineral Point was slowing to make a left turn when her car was rear ended.

Bramer's car then drifted into on-coming traffic and was struck by the truck, throwing Bramer from the car.

Bramer was pronounced dead at the scene.

All three vehicles involved in the crash were totaled.

