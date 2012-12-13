Police chase ends in Dunklin County, Mo - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Police chase ends in Dunklin County, Mo

DUNKLIN COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

According to Missouri Highway Patrol a police chase that started in Arkansas ended overnight in Dunklin County, MO.

The chase involving 39 year old David Pullam started in Greene County, AR.

Missouri Highway Patrol Trooper, Clark Parrott, says the chase ended after midnight just east of the Saint Francis River bridge on Highway 84.

Parrott says that's where highway patrol officers put out spike strips to stop Pulllam.

They say at that point he ran into nearby woods but was soon arrested.

Highway Patrol tells us Pullam had a child in the car with him during the chase but no other details about the child or why the chase started were available Thursday morning.

Pullam faces felony child endangerment, unlawful possession of a weapon and resisting arrest charges.

