Authorities investigate alleged armed robbery at SIU

Authorities in Carbondale are searching for two suspects after an alleged armed robbery on the SIU campus.

According to the university's Media Relations Assistant Chancellor Rod Sievers, it happened at around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at Neely Hall.

He says two men armed with handguns allegedly pushed two people inside their dorm taking cash and a cell phone before running out.

The suspects are described as black males, with one being 5'9", medium build, wearing a blue or black jacket.

The other suspect is around 5'5", wearing a red jacket.

If you have any information, you're asked to contact SIU Department of Public Safety.



