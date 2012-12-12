Dodgers sign former Cardinal Schumaker

LOS ANGELES (AP) - The Los Angeles Dodgers acquired infielder-outfielder Skip Schumaker from St. Louis for minor league infielder Jake Lemmerman on Wednesday.

Schumaker hit .288 with 23 home runs and 211 RBIs in 810 games from 2005-12 with the Cardinals, where he had spent his entire career. The left-handed hitter has a .305 career batting average against right-handers.

The 32-year-old Schumaker, from Torrance, Calif., has split time between second base (412 games) and the outfield (389 games) in his career, appearing at all three outfield positions. Last season, he played 61 games at second base, 15 games in center field, 10 games in right field, and one game in left field.

He played for the Cardinals' winning World Series teams in 2006 and 2011.

The 23-year-old Lemmerman batted .233 with seven home runs and 46 RBIs in 116 games with Double-A Chattanooga last season.

