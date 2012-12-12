3 vehicle collision leads to DUI charge

A three vehicle collision early Wednesday leads to a DUI charge in McCracken County.



It happened around 1:45 p.m. on Clarks River Road in front of the entrance to National Maintenance.

Investigators say Jeffrey E. Janeway, 37, of Paducah, was operating his vehicle under the influence of alcohol and prescription drugs. Janeway was cited at the hospital for operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/ETC. .08- 1st offence and left in the hospitals care due to injuries sustained in the collision.

Deputies say Janeway was driving a white 2012 GMC Sierra eastbound on Clarks River Road near the entrance to National Maintenance at a high rate of speed.

According to investigators, Janeway struck the rear of a Black 1992 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Robert L. Robinson, 33, of Paducah, who was waiting for traffic to clear to make a left hand turn into the entrance of National Maintenance.

The impact from the collision pushed Robinson's vehicle into the rear of a 2007 white Chevrolet Silverado driven by Mark R. Courtney, 31, of Fredonia, who was also waiting to make a left hand turn.

Janeway and Robinson were treated on scene for non-life threatening injuries and transported to area hospitals by Mercy Regional EMS. Courtney was not injured in the collision. Clarks River Road was restricted to one lane in both directions for approximately one hour for the investigation and clean-up of the roadway.

The McCracken County Sheriffs Department was assisted on scene by Mercy Regional EMS and the Reidland - Farley Fire Department.