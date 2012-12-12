Girl Scouts give canned goods to homeless shelter - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Girl Scouts give canned goods to homeless shelter

CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

Area Girl Scouts helped the hungry this Holiday season by collecting canned goods.

This past weekend, more than 50 Jackson County Girl Scouts came together for the 66th Annual Holiday Sing at Grace United Methodist Church.

The girls collected canned items at the event and dropped off their donations at Good Samaritan House Tuesday.

Scout leaders say members took a vote and chose to donate to the Carbondale homeless shelter.

