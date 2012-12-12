12/12/12: Random Act of Kindness Day - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

12/12/12: Random Act of Kindness Day

Have you done something kind today?

If you haven't, there's still time to take part in the official "Random Act of Kindness Day!"

Cape Girardeau native Janet Haines made it her mission to have December 12, 2012 declared Random Acts of Dindness Day in Missouri. Governor Nixon signed the proclamation on Monday.

She and dozens of others spent today doing nice things for perfect strangers.

Through the group's facebook page, there were more than 12,000 pledges for random acts of kindness.

Moreover, if you can't perform an act of kindness today, the group hopes you'll perform 12 acts of kindness by the end of the year.

