Sheriff ordered to turn over file in murder probe

By BRUCE SCHREINER

Associated Press

CADIZ, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky sheriff offering his own reward in three unsolved murders has been ordered by a judge to turn over his investigative file in 1 of the deaths.

Trigg County Sheriff Ray Burnam told the judge he was reluctant to turn over his file to Commonwealth's Attorney G.L. Ovey because the prosecutor might be implicated. The sheriff's comments drew gasps during the hearing Wednesday.

Ovey was visibly shaken and called it "the most ridiculous thing" he had ever heard.

Burnam said the prosecutor wasn't implicated in the murder itself but didn't offer any other details.

Ovey filed the subpoena motion seeking the court order to have Burnam turn over his file, notes and phone logs in the Chantell Humphries murder case.

The case has exposed tension between Burnam and Kentucky State Police.

