Quinn: Ill. concealed carry law must have limits

CHICAGO (AP) - Gov. Pat Quinn says his office will work with the General Assembly to fashion concealed carry legislation that protects public safety.

Quinn's comments came one day after a federal appeals court ruled Illinois' ban is unconstitutional. The court gave lawmakers 180 days to come up with a law legalizing the concealed carry of weapons.

Speaking at a news conference in Chicago, Quinn said he'll let Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan decide whether to appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The governor says he will insist any Illinois law include "reasonable restrictions," such as prohibiting people with a history of mental illness from having the weapons. He says his office will review other states' laws.

Quinn also renewed his call for a ban on assault weapons and high-capacity ammunition magazines.

