Ste. Genevieve baby born at 12:12 on 12/12/12!

A Ste. Genevieve couple welcomed a baby boy on 12/12/12 at 12:12 a.m.

Jennifer and Larry Oehlert welcomed Kaiden Derone Oehlert at 12:12 a.m. Wednesday on Dec. 12, 2012 at Ste. Genevieve Memorial Hospital.



His original due date was Dec. 10.

Kaiden weighed 8 pounds, 7 ounces and was 21.5 inches long.

Kaiden joins his big sister Kyndra who is two years old. She was also born at Ste. Genevieve Memorial Hospital.

Jennifer and Larry say that Kyndra is excited and happy to have her brother Kaiden.

Jennifer says she "still can't believe he was born at that time. He isn't even a day old and already he is a superstar."

The hospital also surprised them with 12 presents for Kaiden and a couple for Kyndra as well.

