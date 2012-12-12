Benton brings Christmas cheer to locals

"If you just look at their faces, have you seen a frown here yet? I mean everybody is having fun and that's what it is all about," said Dave Webster, one of the coordinators of the event.

Everyone was in good spirits at the year's Christmas Fun Day in Benton.

An event geared toward those with mental disabilities get out and enjoy the holiday season.

"They enjoy it. They just like to be out and meet other people. They've enjoyed having balloons made, lunch with each other. But the biggest excitement of course is to see Santa," said Mikilyn Schutt, the director at the Adult Day Center in Mt. Vernon.

It took an entire community, from cheerleaders to the local choir to make all of it possible.

"The community in Benton has not only supported this program of Christmas Fun Day, but also our Summer Fun Day have supported us immensely and I just can't thank them enough for all they've done," said Webster.

Nearly 800 guests and over 50 volunteers, and one man in a red suit filled the convention center bringing Christmas to the small town of Benton.

"It's the enjoyment of being able to help people and that they have had a good time and we have the Christmas spirit, that's what I like," said Webster.

