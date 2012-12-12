Graves County man faces attempted murder charges

A man faces attempted murder charges after police say he tried to run over troopers with a tractor.



Kentucky State Police say they received a 911 call of a domestic dispute on KY Highway 1890 in the Graves County community of Farmington Tuesday night.

When two KSP troopers arrived they say the caller had locked herself in her home, and the suspect had gotten onto a tractor, and was threatening to destroy vehicles at the residence.

They say the man, 45-year-old Michael Rose, drove away in a Ford 7710 tractor with an attached front-end loader.

Troopers tried to stop the tractor. However, they say Rose kept going, across the highway and into a field.

Police say at one point Rose tried to ram KSP cruisers. However, they were able to get out of the way, unharmed.

They say he continued into another field and troopers got out of their cruisers and followed on foot.

That's when police say Rose turned the tractor around abruptly, lowered the front end loader and attempted to run over the troopers.

The troopers fired their service weapons, hitting the tractor.

They say that's when the chase ended, as a bullet hit one of the tractor's tire.

However, officers say they still had to taze Rose through an open window of the tractor's cab to get him out.

Rose was arrested and faces the following charges:

Fleeing/Evading Police - 1st Degree

Criminal Attempt to Commit Murder of a Police Officer (2 counts)

Resisting Arrest

Rose was lodged in the Graves County Jail. An investigation continues.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.