Dexter Manger Full of Toys event scheduled for Saturday

DEXTER, MO (KFVS) -

In Dexter, toys have been collected all year long for the Manger Full of Toys event.

A couple of thousand new and lightly used toys will be given away at the third annual event on Saturday, December 15 at 10 a.m. 

The toys are free for children and teens and there's not prerequisite income level.

And event organizer Rachel Watson says she's thankful for the donations that allow the program to get bigger every year.

"We hate to see the same families every year, but then again, we love to see them.  We love that they know their needs will be met," says organizer Rachel Watson.  "At the same time, the need is unfortunately growing."

If you would still like to donate toys or if you would like to volunteer for the manger full of toys event on Saturday, you can call 573-624-1324.

