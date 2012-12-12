Cape Jaycee Toy Box collecting donations

The Cape Girardeau Jaycee Toybox drive will help Santa deliver toys to more than one thousand children in Cape Girardeau this year.

However, as the need has risen, event coordinator Tracy Haggerty says toy donations are down so far this year.

If you would like to donate a new toy for children ages 1-12, you can drop them off at the following locations:

Alliance Bank

Bank of America

Capaha Bank

Commerce Bank

Osage Center

Southeast Missourian

Montgomery Bank

Regions Bank

US Bank

Wehrenberg Theaters

First Missouri State Bank

Bank of Missouri

Walmart

Healthpoint

Sears

Fitness Plus

Elite Travel

Realty Executives

First State Community Bank

Christian School for the Young Years

Elements Salon

Remodeling Room

Wood and Huston Bank

Sears

Chateau Girardeau

Drury Call Center (Reservations)

First Impression/Techniques

AT and T Call Center

Cape Girardeau Honda

Academy of Dance Arts

PC Wellness Centers

Charter Communications

Le Bounce

Missouri Running Company

Wells Fargo Financial Advisors

Aloha Pools

Velosity Electronics

Executive Realty

Premier Rehab

West Park Mall

Toys will be collected until December 20.

