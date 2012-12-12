BracketBusters series ending after this season

The annual NCAA Basketball BracketBusters event is going bust. ESPN announced this will be the final season of BracketBusters games.
The series started in 2002-2003 as a way to given mid-major schools the chance for national television exposure in marquee matchups late in the season.
The games were scheduled late in the season, allowing teams one last chance to impress the NCAA tournament selection committee.
The original Bracketbusters consisted of just 18 teams and nine games; now there are 122 teams competing.
Southern Illinois was one of the original 18 teams and has gone 7-3 in BracketBusters games. Murray State has also had success, going 6-2. Southeast Missouri State has just one win in seven BracketBusters.
The year's two-day event is set for February 23-24.
Coach Tom Matukewicz and Redhawks are back. The team held their first spring practice Monday afternoon at Houck Stadium.
This marks the first of 15 Spring practices for the team.
Busch Stadium comes near the top of the rankings for the best ballparks in Major League Baseball, according to a new list compiled by a writer for Forbes magazine
Several former baseball players are involved in MLB spring training this year.
The Penny Hardaway-University of Memphis marriage will be official tomorrow, according to ESPN sources.
The Royals signed right-handed reliever Justin Grimm to a $1.25 million, one-year deal Sunday that includes up to $300,000 incentives after he was released by the Chicago Cubs last week.
