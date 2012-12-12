BracketBusters series ending after this season

The annual NCAA Basketball BracketBusters event is going bust. ESPN announced this will be the final season of BracketBusters games.

The series started in 2002-2003 as a way to given mid-major schools the chance for national television exposure in marquee matchups late in the season.

The games were scheduled late in the season, allowing teams one last chance to impress the NCAA tournament selection committee.

The original Bracketbusters consisted of just 18 teams and nine games; now there are 122 teams competing.

Southern Illinois was one of the original 18 teams and has gone 7-3 in BracketBusters games. Murray State has also had success, going 6-2. Southeast Missouri State has just one win in seven BracketBusters.

The year's two-day event is set for February 23-24.