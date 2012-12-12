sports - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

sports

H.S. Basketball Scores for 12/11

(KFVS) -

Here are your H.S. Basketball scores from Tuesday, Dec. 11:

Boys Basketball:

Chaffee--52

Saxony Lutheran--54

F

Sikeston--72

Perryville--25

F

Notre Dame--60

N.M.C.C.--57

F

Oak Ridge--72

Bell City--41

F

Scott County Central--78

Advance--79

F

Malden--56

Kennett--74

F

Leopold--82

Greenville-38

F

Bernie--34

Woodland--77

F

Kelly--48

Scott City--56

F

St. Vincent--59

North County--52

Oran--91

East Prairie--61

F

Goreville--63

Carterville--64

F

Westview--79

Covington--84

F

Doniphan--50

Bloomfield--67

F

Van Buren--46

Emminence-70

F

Girls Basketball:

Carterville--51

Du Duoin--32

F

Westview--54

Covington--40

F

Cairo--50

East Prairie--68

F

Powered by Frankly