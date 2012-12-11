Crews battle mobile home fire in Whitewater, Missouri

Firefighters are trying to figure out what caused a fire Tuesday night that ripped through a mobile home in Whitewater, Missouri.

The fire broke out around 7 p.m. at a mobile home located at Main and Highway A.

Firefighters believe the fire started in the middle of the mobile home and spread from there but as of Tuesday night they did not have an exact cause for the fire.

Investigators plan to return to the mobile home Wednesday morning to try and figure out exactly what sparked the fire.

Fire crews had to be cautious because they said the roof of the mobile home started to collapse.

No word on if there were any injuries.

