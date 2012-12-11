Facebook changes privacy guidelines - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Facebook changes privacy guidelines

(KFVS) -

Facebook sent emails to their users asking them to vote on new data sharing guidelines, but not enough people voted to make it official.

Some users say they didn't get the emails.

The company's policy is that if less than 30 percent of Facebook's 1 billion users vote, those votes don't count. So the company passed the new guidelines anyway.

Facebook wanted to update it's Data Use Policy, and Statement of Rights and Responsibilities.

The biggest change would be how the company shares your data with third party companies like the photo sharing site, Instagram.

Users could also see the proposed changes on Facebook's "Newsroom" website, but some people say the site is too difficult to find because it's not on Facebook's homepage.

Facebook said now they'll look for new ways to maximize user engagement in the future.

You can read the release from Facebook on the new guidelines here.

Read the final Statement of Rights and Responsibilities here.

And read the latest Data Use Policy here.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • High school confirms shooting on campus in Maryland

    High school confirms shooting on campus in Maryland

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:00 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:00:25 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:15 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:15:59 GMT

    A representative for Great Mills High School sent out a message confirming the shooting and saying the sheriff's office was on the scene and more information would be coming. 

    A representative for Great Mills High School sent out a message confirming the shooting and saying the sheriff's office was on the scene and more information would be coming. 

  • Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

  • Self-driving vehicle strikes and kills pedestrian in Arizona

    Self-driving vehicle strikes and kills pedestrian in Arizona

    Monday, March 19 2018 1:25 PM EDT2018-03-19 17:25:57 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:15 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:15:21 GMT
    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian. (Source: KNXV/CNN)Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian. (Source: KNXV/CNN)

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

    •   
Powered by Frankly