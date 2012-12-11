Mistrial declared in case of 2010 Charleston murder

A mistrial was declared in the case of a man accused of killing a Charleston woman in 2010.

Maurice Davis is accused in the 2010 murder of 23-year-old Latosha Greer of Charleston.

Police found Greer's body in the backyard of a home in the 300 block of Walhausen in December 2010.

His case was moved to Cape Girardeau County on a change of venue.

A mistrial was declared Tuesday because the number of jurors was insufficient to impanel a jury, according to Mississippi County Prosecutor Darren Cann.



The case will reappear on Jan. 14, 2012 to obtain a new trial setting.



