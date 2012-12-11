Accused child kidnapper facing additional charges

A convicted sex offender already accused of kidnapping two southeast Missouri girls is facing additional charges.

Jeffrey Dean Shelton, 45, new charges of sodomy and sexually exploiting a child.

Shelton remains jailed without bond accused of kidnapping a girl on October 24.

He is also charged with abducting and abusing a 10-year-old girl four days before that.



Shelton has pleaded not guilty. He spent more than 20 years in prison for kidnapping and sexually assaulting three children in Texas in the early 1990s.

His case has been moved to Reynolds County on a change of venue request.



