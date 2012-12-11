Missouri Gaming Commission releases numbers for Cape Girardeau casino

Missouri Gaming Commission releases numbers for Cape Girardeau c - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

The Missouri Gaming Commission released numbers Tuesday that included the new Isle Casino in Cape Girardeau.

According to Leann McCarthy with the commission, the city of Cape Girardeau received roughly $319,000 from the casino's first full month of operations.

That number goes from adjusted gross revenue and admission fees.

The adjusted gross revenue is gross receipts minus winnings. That was a total of about $5.37 million in November. The city of Cape received around $112,000. The state of Missouri received about $1.12 million.

Admission fees brought in $414,310. Half of that or about $207,000 went to Cape Girardeau and the other was split between worthy causes and problem gaming programs. Worthy causes, such as the Missouri Veterans Commission and Missouri National Guard, got 49 percent of that which is $203,011.90 and problem gaming received the other 1 percent at $41,431.

This is the list the City of Cape Girardeau released about early projects it hopes to complete in the near future.

Potential Early Projects from Casino Funds

  • Economic Development
    • Broadway parking, designing/upgrading potential parking lots $750k
    • Good Hope/Sprigg demolition- to provide for re-development $150k opportunities
    • Demolish old CVB $125k
  • Safety/Emergency
    • Traffic signal power backup $ 57k
    • Additional warning sirens for the City $150k
    • Space design of Police Station $100k
  • Improved Visibility
    • Lighting Improvements – Hopper Rd $250k
    • Lighting Improvements – Main St. $240k
  • Quality of Life and History
    • Dog Park – Delaware Park $25k
    • Overlay – River Heritage Museum parking lot $50k
    • Fort D roof $44k
    • Arena Park baseball fields– replace construction fencing $54k with white PVC fencing
    • Playground equipment – Shawnee and landscaping $40k
    • Cape Youth Tackle Football League – scoreboards and bleachers for fields $15k
    • Fitness equipment on trail $ 45k
    • Gap from Kingsway sidewalk to trail $125k
  • TOTAL $ 2.220m

