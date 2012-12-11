Missouri Gaming Commission releases numbers for Cape Girardeau casino

The Missouri Gaming Commission released numbers Tuesday that included the new Isle Casino in Cape Girardeau.

According to Leann McCarthy with the commission, the city of Cape Girardeau received roughly $319,000 from the casino's first full month of operations.

That number goes from adjusted gross revenue and admission fees.

The adjusted gross revenue is gross receipts minus winnings. That was a total of about $5.37 million in November. The city of Cape received around $112,000. The state of Missouri received about $1.12 million.

Admission fees brought in $414,310. Half of that or about $207,000 went to Cape Girardeau and the other was split between worthy causes and problem gaming programs. Worthy causes, such as the Missouri Veterans Commission and Missouri National Guard, got 49 percent of that which is $203,011.90 and problem gaming received the other 1 percent at $41,431.

View more numbers from the Missouri Gaming Commission.



This is the list the City of Cape Girardeau released about early projects it hopes to complete in the near future.

Potential Early Projects from Casino Funds

Economic Development Broadway parking, designing/upgrading potential parking lots $750k Good Hope/Sprigg demolition- to provide for re-development $150k opportunities Demolish old CVB $125k



Safety/Emergency Traffic signal power backup $ 57k Additional warning sirens for the City $150k Space design of Police Station $100k



Improved Visibility Lighting Improvements – Hopper Rd $250k Lighting Improvements – Main St. $240k



Quality of Life and History Dog Park – Delaware Park $25k Overlay – River Heritage Museum parking lot $50k Fort D roof $44k Arena Park baseball fields– replace construction fencing $54k with white PVC fencing Playground equipment – Shawnee and landscaping $40k Cape Youth Tackle Football League – scoreboards and bleachers for fields $15k Fitness equipment on trail $ 45k Gap from Kingsway sidewalk to trail $125k



TOTAL $ 2.220m

