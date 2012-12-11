Water drawdown scheduled at Wappapello Lake

The U. S. Army Corps of Engineers at Wappapello Lake will begin annual drawdown from recreation pool to conservation pool beginning December 21, 2012.

In accordance with the current water control plan, the pool is drawn down five feet, from 359.74 feet referenced to the National Geodetic Datum (NGVD) to 354.74 feet NGVD.

Conservation pool lasts until late March under the current water control plan. However, changes are proposed to allow for flexibility in operations during variable conditions.

Therefore, when the new plan is approved, conservation pool may be as early as March 15 or as late as April 15, depending on current conditions.

During conservation pool, boaters are urged to use caution when on the lake.

Mud flats and tree stumps may be exposed or just under the water surface.

To aid in navigation, the old St. Francis River channel is marked with red and white vertically striped buoys from Wappapello Dam to Chaonia Landing.

Between Chaonia Landing and Sulphur Springs there are nine "arrow" signs on shore, which help direct boaters in the direction of the river channel.

Persons with permitted floating duck blinds on the lake are also reminded to keep a watch on water levels, especially those in coves or other shallow areas.

Blinds are to be removed from the lake or moored in designated storage coves no later than January 15, 2013.

If you have questions concerning the annual winter drawdown or other topics, please contact the Wappapello Lake Project Office at (573)222-8562.

