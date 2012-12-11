U.S. Army Corps of Engineers turn used trees into fish shelters

The U. S. Army Corps of Engineers offers a meaningful way to dispose of your Christmas tree and provide fish and wildlife habitat at the same time.

The Corps at Wappapello Lake will be accepting Christmas trees from December 26, 2012, through January 15, 2013, at Chaonia Landing and Redman Creek boat ramps. Each drop-off location will be marked with a sign.

Once the trees are deposited at the collection sites, they become property of the U. S. Army Corps of Engineers for use in replenishment of fish and animal shelters or other habitat management programs at Wappapello Lake.

Christmas trees are bundled together in small groups and submerged in the lake at designated fish shelters.

These shelters provide fish with breeding areas, a resting place, and protection. They give young fish a safe space to feed on plankton and avoid being preyed upon by larger fish.

Fish then have a better chance to reach maturity and provide a resource for anglers.

New trees are added to select sites each year to maintain usefulness as cover.

Christmas trees are also used to develop cover areas for small animals like rabbits, quail, and song birds.

If you would like more information or have questions about Christmas tree shelters or placing fish shelters in the lake, please contact Natural Resources Specialist Jeremy Jackson at the Wappapello Lake Project Office at (573) 222-8562.

