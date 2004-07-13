Trains rolling again - training pays off

By: Arnold Wyrick

BENTON, IL -- "It could've been a lot worse," says Franklin County Sheriff Bill Wilson. He and his deputies answered the call to duty after a coal train jumped the tracks and came crashing down onto Interstate 57 Friday morning.

Within in minutes of the derailment several emergency personnel were heading into the area. The first officer to arrive on the scene, West City Policeman Steve Mumbower. "It was mesmerizing. It was something like I've never seen before. When I first drove up all I saw was train cars and coal," says Officer Mumbower.

The next thing he did was call for help. "I called the Illinois Department of Transportation, and the Illinois State Police, to start shutting down the West Frankfort exit, and other exits. Because I knew it was going to be awhile before anything like this was going to get cleaned up," said Mumbower.

His quick actions mobilized an entire region of first responders, and law enforcement agencies who quickly got things moving again around the area, mainly all the automobile traffic. "On any given day there are more then 1,200 cars an hour in that stretch of highway between Benton, and West Frankfort. You take all those cars and move them on to the secondary roads like Highway 37, 34, and 149. And it really created a more traffic flow problem. There were a lot of fender-benders," Sheriff Wilson said.

Ironically Franklin County emergency responders had conducted a disaster drill on a train derailing over the interstate at the same spot seven years ago. "We knew a long time ago that was an area that had a potential for problems. The only thing our drill didn't quite prepare us for was all the traffic, and what to do with it," said Sheriff Wilson.

For Officer Mumbower he says it's an event that he still finds unbelievable. "You didn't believe while you were there looking at it, all you did was go through the motions. Even as a kid growing up here we used to joke about what would happen if a train jumped the tracks on the bridge. But you never thought it would really happen," said Officer Mumbower.