Butler County Sheriff pleads not guilty

By: Tony Hensley

POPLAR BLUFF, MO -- Monday’s court hearing ended about as quickly as it started. B ut two important decisions were made in the 11:30 a.m. hearing that added hurdles to this already politically-charged case.

I t took less than 5 minutes, b ut a lot happened in that time. Sheriff Heaton's attorney entered a not guilty plea for his client and Judge John Bloodworth removed himself from the case. Special Prosecutor, Morley Swingle says, “Just because he has worked so closely with the sheriff and felt that it would be appropriate."

Now, the Supreme Court begins its process of looking for a new judge. “A judge out of the area will be appointed to hear the preliminary hearing and Mr. Edmonson and I have agreed to try to get it to take place as quickly as possible." Special Prosecutor, Swingle said.

Heaton's attorney, Jasper Edmonson is also looking for a quick resolution. His client is seeking re-election this fall. "In this case we are looking for an early resolve. We would like to have the matter heard before the general election". Jasper Edmonson said. Heaton faces a felony corruption charge along with misdemeanor counts of stealing and witness tampering. Special Prosecutor Morley Swingle accuses Heaton of trying to get an inmate to lie about being injured on Heaton's property last year. But, his attorney says,

Sheriff Heaton maintains his innocence. Attorney Edmonson says,”I think he is doing well. He is working today. He is up beat. This was not totally unexpected. The charges have made. Let's look at them and I think the sheriff is ready to do that and we will too. We want to look at it."