3 charged in connection to Jefferson County bank robbery

Amy Ramsey (Source: Jefferson County Justice Center)
Jessica Wilson (Source: Jefferson County Justice Center)
Jeffery Wilson (Source: Jefferson County Justice Center)
MT. VERNON, IL (KFVS) -

Three people are facing charges in connection to the robbery of the Jefferson County Schools Credit Union Monday.

Police say Amy Ramsey, from Waltonville Illinois, was taken into custody Tuesday evening on a charge of aggravated robbery in connection with the robbery of the Jefferson County Schools Credit Union. She was taken to the Jefferson County Justice Center.

Jessica Wilson and Jeffery Wilson are also facing charges in connection to the robbery.

The suspects robbed the Jefferson County Schools Credit Union Monday, according to the Mt. Vernon Police Dept.

Police say two suspects drove off in a newer four-door truck, possibly a Ford with a camper shell on the back. It is not yet certain how much money was taken.

This is second bank robbery in Jefferson County in recent months.

In late November, a suspect robbed the Community First Bank in Woodlawn.

No one was hurt in either incident and there is no word yet on if the two robberies are linked.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Mt. Vernon Police Dept. at (618 242-2131) or the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office at 618-244-8004.

