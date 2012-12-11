Healthy holiday recipes

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -
Holiday Apple Sauté
Ingredients:
- Cooking Spray
- ½ cup chopped walnuts
- 6 Gala or other apples, cored and chopped
- 1 ½ cups dried cranberries
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- ¾ cup of water
- ½ cup Splenda Brown sugar or 1 cup brown sugar
- 1 ½ teaspoons cinnamon
Directions:
- Spray large skillet or wok with Cooking Spray.
- Place on medium heat and add walnuts, stirring for about 1 minute.
- Add apple pieces and dried cranberries to skillet.
- Mix water and vanilla together, and then add to apple mixture.
- Add brown sugar and cinnamon, tossing until fruit is evenly coated.
- Sauté mixture for about 5-6 minutes, place lid on and allow steaming for an additional 2-3 minutes. (Total time from beginning to end is about 10 minutes.)
Yields: 12- ½ cup servings.
Nutrition Information: Calories: 113, Fat: 3.3 grams, Carbohydrate: 18 grams, Protein: 1.5 grams, Fiber: 2 grams, Sodium: 0 mg.
This is a wonderful side dish with Turkey, Ham or Pork Tenderloin. It also makes a nice dessert with vanilla ice cream. Use leftovers for a topping for oatmeal or waffles and pancakes.
Citrus and Winter Greens Salad
Ingredients:
- 6 cups torn Romaine lettuce
- 2 cups torn Escarole
- 1 cup thinly sliced radicchio
- 1 cup pink grapefruit sections, pieces cut in half
- 1 cup navel orange sections, pieces cut in half
- 1 cup blood red orange sections, pieces cut in half
- ¼ cup slivered almonds, toasted (set aside)
Dressing:
- 2 Tablespoons olive oil
- 2 Tablespoons orange juice
- 1 Tablespoon white wine vinegar
- 1 ½ teaspoons honey
- ½ teaspoon kosher salt
- ¼ teaspoon black pepper
Directions:
- Combine first 3 ingredients in a large bowl. Add citrus fruit; toss gently.
- Combine olive oil through black pepper in a small bowl, stirring well with whisk. Drizzle dressing over salad; toss gently to coat.
- Divide salad evenly among 6 plates or bowls and top each with toasted almonds.
Yields: 6 servings (1 ¼ cup each).
Nutrition Information: Calories: 160, Fat: 6.5 grams, Carbohydrate: 24 grams, Protein: 4.5 grams, Fiber: 9.5 grams, Sodium: 220mg.
