Healthy holiday recipes

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Holiday Apple Sauté

Ingredients:

  • Cooking Spray
  • ½ cup chopped walnuts
  • 6 Gala or other apples, cored and chopped
  • 1 ½ cups dried cranberries
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • ¾ cup of water
  • ½ cup Splenda Brown sugar or 1 cup brown sugar
  • 1 ½ teaspoons cinnamon

 Directions:

  • Spray large skillet or wok with Cooking Spray.
  • Place on medium heat and add walnuts, stirring for about 1 minute.
  • Add apple pieces and dried cranberries to skillet.
  • Mix water and vanilla together, and then add to apple mixture.
  • Add brown sugar and cinnamon, tossing until fruit is evenly coated.
  • Sauté mixture for about 5-6 minutes, place lid on and allow steaming for an additional 2-3 minutes. (Total time from beginning to end is about 10 minutes.)

Yields: 12- ½ cup servings.

Nutrition Information: Calories: 113, Fat: 3.3 grams, Carbohydrate: 18 grams, Protein: 1.5 grams, Fiber: 2 grams, Sodium: 0 mg.

This is a wonderful side dish with Turkey, Ham or Pork Tenderloin. It also makes a nice dessert with vanilla ice cream. Use leftovers for a topping for oatmeal or waffles and pancakes.

 

Citrus and Winter Greens Salad

Ingredients:

  • 6 cups torn Romaine lettuce
  • 2 cups torn Escarole
  • 1 cup thinly sliced radicchio
  • 1 cup pink grapefruit sections, pieces cut in half
  • 1 cup navel orange sections, pieces cut in half
  • 1 cup blood red orange sections, pieces cut in half
  • ¼ cup slivered almonds, toasted (set aside)

Dressing:

  • 2 Tablespoons olive oil
  • 2 Tablespoons orange juice
  • 1 Tablespoon white wine vinegar
  • 1 ½ teaspoons honey
  • ½ teaspoon kosher salt
  • ¼ teaspoon black pepper

Directions:

  • Combine first 3 ingredients in a large bowl. Add citrus fruit; toss gently.
  • Combine olive oil through black pepper in a small bowl, stirring well with whisk. Drizzle dressing over salad; toss gently to coat.
  • Divide salad evenly among 6 plates or bowls and top each with toasted almonds.

Yields: 6 servings (1 ¼ cup each). 

Nutrition Information: Calories: 160, Fat: 6.5 grams, Carbohydrate: 24 grams, Protein: 4.5 grams, Fiber: 9.5 grams, Sodium: 220mg.

