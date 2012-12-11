3 people escape Cairo house fire

Fire crews were on the scene of a house fire in Cairo early Tuesday morning.

The fire started just before 3 a.m. in a home on 20th Street.

According to the Cairo Fire Department, three people were home when the fire started, but all made it out safely. However, a neighbor was treated for smoke inhalation.

No word early Tuesday morning on how the fire started. It is under investigation.

