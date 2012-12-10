Peiffer named Sports Network Third Team All-American

One of the most decorated players to ever suit up for Southeast Missouri State can add another award to his name. Redhawks linebacker Blake Peiffer was named a third team FCS All-American Monday by the Sports Network.

Peiffer finished the season with 117 tackles, 8 tackles for a loss, and two forced fumbles. The Jackson native was named OVC Defensive Player of the Year.

His 359 career tackles rank third on Southeast's all-time list. It is Peiffer's third All-America honors this year. He was named to College Sports Madness's first team and College Sports's second team.