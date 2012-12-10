Candlelight vigil held outside Rep. Emerson's office - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Candlelight vigil held outside Rep. Emerson's office

Posted by Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

As lawmakers work toward an agreement to keep the country from going over the fiscal cliff, people in the Heartland made a statement on how they want to see that happen.

A group stood outside Rep. Jo Ann Emerson's office in Cape Girardeau late Monday afternoon.

They say the candlelight vigil there and at other offices across the country is designed to put pressure on Congress to say no to Medicaid, Medicare, and Social Security cuts.

They also encourage lawmakers to put an end to tax cuts for the wealthiest two percent of Americans.

"We're calling on national leaders from both parties to stand up for the working class and demand that any budget agreement, ask all Americans to pay their fair share of taxes, the Bush tax cuts for people making more than $250,000 a year must not be extended, we need to grow the economy from the middle out, not from the top down," said Jeb Morris with Jobs with Justice.

