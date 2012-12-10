Missing man's death ruled accidental

The search for a missing man in New Madrid County has been canceled after he was found dead.

Irvin Wayne Matlock, 34, of Portageville had been missing since 8:45 Sunday night, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.

New Madrid County Coroner Jimmy McSpadden ruled Matlock's death as accidental drowning.

New Madrid County Sheriff Terry Stevens says Matlock was legally blind. Stevens says Matlock was found in a ditch.



He says Matlock and his girlfriend went camping near the Point Pleasant area Sunday.

However, when storms came through the area, they tried to walk home. They were separated.

Stevens says Matlock's girlfriend made it back, but Matlock did not.

According to the Highway Patrol, Matlock became lost about one mile south of Point Pleasant along Route M.

Crews had been out searching since 6 a.m. Monday.



Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.