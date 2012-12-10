Woman trapped in SUV after crash involving a semi - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Woman trapped in SUV after crash involving a semi

Emergency crews had to cut a woman out of an SUV after a crash with a tractor trailer Monday morning.

McCracken County Sheriff's deputies say Dale Howard, 48, was leaving JTI inc. in a tractor trailer. Deputies say Howard pulled out onto U.S. Highway 45 between Lebanon Church road and Krebs Station road.

Deputies say Howard pulled out in front of a Nissan Pathfinder driven by Samuel Holcomb, 69, of Paris, Tennessee.

Investigators said Howard stated that he did not see the vehicle before they collided. Howard was not hurt in the crash.

Kelly Henry, 45, was trapped in the front passenger seat of the Pathfinder. Lone Oak Firefighters had to cut Henry out of the vehicle.

She was taken to the Vanderbilt in Nashville with multiple injuries.

The wreck closed the northbound lanes of U.S. 45 for about two hours.

