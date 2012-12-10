Murder suspect charged with stalking

There is a new development in the 1999 Carla Austin murder case out of Butler County.

One of four suspects charged with her murder finds himself in trouble again, this time for allegedly stalking a witness.

Henry Marlin Rice allegedly stalked a man in the Qulin area, drove past his house repeatedly, and threatened to kill him.

According to court records, a lot of this took place near the Dollar Store in Qulin.

Henry Marlin Rice was taken to the Butler County Jail and charged with aggravated stalking. That is a class D felony.

Sheriff Mark Dobbs says they also recently searched Rice's home and found at least one piece of evidence that may be used in the Carla Austin murder case.

Heartland News was there in April as Rice was arrested in Butler County for Austin's 1999 murder.

In this most recent stalking case, the victim told authorities Rice drove past his house several times and according to court records scared him really bad when he walked out of the Dollar Store and Rice told him: "You better get home or I'm going to slash your throat."

The victim says he believes Rice is also targeting him over a girlfriend. According to court records, the man told authorities he knows of the murder charges against Rice in connection with the Austin case, and that is why he is in fear for his life.

Sheriff Mark Dobbs says Rice and three others are due in court again for the murder of Carla Austin this spring.

Dobbs says the other three individuals involved are out on bond at this time.

He says he feels, the case against the suspects is only getting stronger as they continue to investigate.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.